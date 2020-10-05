Two transported following Monday accident

Two people were transported following a two-vehicle accident Monday morning.
Grand Island Fire Battalion Chief Scott Kuehl said crews were dispatched to the accident at 10:10 a.m. at the intersection of Highway 30 and Engleman Road. He said the two vehicles involved were a van and a car.
Kuehl said both drivers were transported to CHI Health St. Francis. One driver had non life-threatening injuries, while the other sustained unknown injuries.
