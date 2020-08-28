 Skip to main content
Two transported, third injured following accident on Highway 34 Friday morning
Two people were transported and one person was injured following an accident on Highway 34 in Hamilton County between Grand Island and Aurora Friday morning.

A spokesman for the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office said that at 8:15 a.m. Friday, one vehicle was stopped due to road construction and a flagman had stopped the vehicle. A second vehicle slammed into the first vehicle. The accident caused both vehicles to go off the road and into the ditch.

The spokesman said both drivers were transported to CHI Health St. Francis. One was transported by ambulance, while the other was transported by private vehicle.

The roads worker also was struck and injured, but was not transported.

The Nebraska State Patrol also responded to the accident.

