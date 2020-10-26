Two vie for Wood River City Council in Ward 1

A: “I will make a difference by ensuring we are striving to meet the needs of all citizens of Wood River.”

Cary Voss

Q: Why are you seeking office and what are the strengths you bring to the office?

A: “I am running for City Council because of issues in the past and future that I feel have not been handled well. If I were to be elected I would like to see changes in some of the issues that are at the forefront now and in the future. I am a lifelong citizen of Wood River, have served on City Council for eight years in the early 2000s, was a businessman in Wood River for 40 Years, and now serve as manager of Countryside Villas.”

Q: What is the most pressing issue in your race?