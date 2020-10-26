Two vie for Wood River City Council in Ward 1

The two candidates running for the Wood River City Council seat in Ward 1 are Roberto Garcia and Cary Voss. Incumbent Travis Fairbanks is not running for re-election.
Roberto Garcia
Q: Why are you seeking office and what are the strengths you bring to the office?
A: “Any group always benefits from diversity and having a member of the City Council come from a minority group will inject a different perspective and ideas to the community. The strengths I bring are my motivation, enthusiasm, work experience, and ability to work with others. My experience as an administrator with the U.S. Marine Corps, along with my current work experience as a claims specialist with the Social Security Administration, have provided me skills in problem solving that would be a great asset to Wood River’s City Council.
“I’m currently working on my master’s of business degree from Doane University and believe that my education and work experience will benefit the group.”
Q: What is the most pressing issue in your race?
A: “Ensuring that city of Wood River is ready and prepared to face any adversity, as well as opportunity this pandemic has brought to the members of our community.”
Q: If you are elected, how will you make a difference?
A: “I will make a difference by ensuring we are striving to meet the needs of all citizens of Wood River.”
Cary Voss
Q: Why are you seeking office and what are the strengths you bring to the office?
A: “I am running for City Council because of issues in the past and future that I feel have not been handled well. If I were to be elected I would like to see changes in some of the issues that are at the forefront now and in the future. I am a lifelong citizen of Wood River, have served on City Council for eight years in the early 2000s, was a businessman in Wood River for 40 Years, and now serve as manager of Countryside Villas.”
Q: What is the most pressing issue in your race?
A: “The most pressing issue for me is the flood control. The flood control from Highway 30 to 13th Street and beyond was virtually eliminated by alterations to Pine Street for an entrance to Dollar General. New business is always a good thing in a community. I believe it could have been accomplished to work for the citizens and Dollar General without severely restricting the town’s drainage during rains and excess water events. Sixty percent or more of the water that gets into town used to exit down 11th Street and through a ditch that comes from the east end of 11th Street and drained into the north ditch of Highway 30 toward the Wood River. Pine Street also drained 12th and 13th Street and is now very restricted.”
Q: If you are elected, how will you make a difference?
A: “I will do my best to conduct business in the best interests of the majority of the people in Wood River by working with fellow council members toward making Wood River a better place to live. I will make myself accessible and willing to discuss city issues to the people in my ward plus anyone else in the city.”
