U.S. Census provide challenges opportunities for Nebraska’s 3rd Congressional District

3rd District challenges

Smith said there a number of challenges facing the 3rd District as revealed by the census with declining rural population. The COVID-19 pandemic has compounded those problems, such as labor shortages.

“It’s nothing new, but, overall, it is concerning,” Smith said about the results of the recent census.

With each census since 1980, when the urban and rural split was nearly even, urban areas have continued to grow in size.

Smith said Nebraska’s House delegation works well together. For example, on Friday, Smith, along with Rep. Jeff Fortenberry (who represents Nebraska 1st Congressional District), and Rep. Glenn “GT” Thompson of Pennsylvania, ranking member of the House Agriculture Committee, toured the U.S. Meat Animal Research Center near Clay Center.

Nebraska is a leader in the research, development and implementation of precision crop and livestock technologies. The tour showcased some of the cutting-edge research in which scientists from the USDA Agricultural Research Division and the University of Nebraska-Lincoln are engaged at USMARC.

