U.S. Census provide challenges opportunities for Nebraska’s 3rd Congressional District

Among America’s congressional districts, Nebraska’s 3rd Congressional District leads in ethanol production, corn production and cattle processing and production.
Since 2006, Rep. Adrian Smith has represented the 3rd Congressional District. During his time in Congress, ethanol production, corn production and cattle processing and production have grown.
While the state’s agricultural industry has grown in the district, the population hasn’t.
The 3rd Congressional District grew in geographic size after the 2010 U.S. Census as the district’s population declined. The district covers nearly 65,000 square miles and 68 of the state’s 93 counties. It is one of the largest non-at-large districts in the country. About 54% of the 3rd District’s population is rural. The district includes the cities of Grand Island, Kearney, Hastings, North Platte, Alliance and Scottsbluff, which helps make up the remaining 46% of the population.
As the results of the 2020 census are released, it is more than likely the district will get larger in size as the rural population continues to decline and become more urban-oriented.
Nebraska has three congressional districts. The First and Second congressional districts include the Lincoln and Omaha areas. According to the latest census data, both of those districts have grown in population. The 3rd Congressional District that Smith represents is mostly rural and has again declined in population.
3rd District challenges
Smith said there a number of challenges facing the 3rd District as revealed by the census with declining rural population. The COVID-19 pandemic has compounded those problems, such as labor shortages.
“It’s nothing new, but, overall, it is concerning,” Smith said about the results of the recent census.
With each census since 1980, when the urban and rural split was nearly even, urban areas have continued to grow in size.
Smith said Nebraska’s House delegation works well together. For example, on Friday, Smith, along with Rep. Jeff Fortenberry (who represents Nebraska 1st Congressional District), and Rep. Glenn “GT” Thompson of Pennsylvania, ranking member of the House Agriculture Committee, toured the U.S. Meat Animal Research Center near Clay Center.
Nebraska is a leader in the research, development and implementation of precision crop and livestock technologies. The tour showcased some of the cutting-edge research in which scientists from the USDA Agricultural Research Division and the University of Nebraska-Lincoln are engaged at USMARC.
With Nebraska being an international leader in agricultural research and development, Smith believes one of the ways to address the declining rural population is to apply that research and development to help diversify economic opportunities in rural Nebraska, such in cattle and crop production and processing, whether it’s small packing plants or value-added agricultural processing facilities for the crops grown in the state.
Improving trade opportunities
With new technology and better management practices developed and implemented in Nebraska, Smith said a benefit is improving trade opportunities because of improved efficiencies.
Smith recently hosted an Agriculture Summit in Kearney. At the summit, Smith discussed disaster relief and the direction of federal agriculture policy. One of his guest was Norm Krug, Preferred Popcorn CEO. The Chapman-based popcorn business has developed international trade connections for a commodity Nebraska is a leader.
At the time of the summit, Smith said sound agriculture and trade policies are a crucial part of ensuring Nebraska’s agricultural industry can compete in a global economy.
“Getting these policies right will better position our producers to remain amongst the top-producing in the country,” he said.
Just as Smith would like to diversify business opportunities in his district to address the continued outmigration of people, he also would like to diversify trade opportunities with small countries, such as Kenya and other African nations, as an opportunity to create jobs and grow rural businesses, such as what is being done at Zabuni Specialty Coffee Auction in Grand Island. Zabuni buys green coffee beans directly from a family-owned Kenyan coffee grower eliminating the middleman. That provides more profit for the Kenyan coffee farmers. The green beans are sold to coffee shops where the beans are roasted and made into coffee for consumers.
Infrastructure opportunities
With the House preparing to take up the infrastructure bill that recently was approved by the Senate, Smith said the bill has a number of challenges, but presents some great opportunities, such as improving broadband availability in rural areas.
According to the USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service, 52% of Nebraska farms have broadband access, which is slightly higher than the national average.
The proposed infrastructure bill would benefit family farmers and rural communities by improving roads and bridges, expanding broadband access. Smith said improving farm to market roads are vital to the economic viability of rural Nebraska. He said expanding broadband access, gives the state’s farmers and ranchers and rural businesses better tools to apply their trade and expand economic opportunity in underserved rural areas, especially telemedicine.
Last month, Smith, along with Rep. Ann Kuster, D-N.H., and U.S. Sens. John Thune. R-S.D., and Ben Cardin. D-Md., reintroduced companion versions of the Reducing Unnecessary Senior Hospitalizations (RUSH) Act of 2021, bipartisan, bicameral legislation to facilitate greater use of telehealth in skilled nursing facilities.
“In the past year, we have been reminded how crucial telehealth services are for rural communities,” Smith said. “The RUSH Act will help transform rural health care for seniors by allowing the use of new technologies and improved connectivity in skilled nursing facilities to enable appropriate treatment in place and eliminate unnecessary hospital transfers.”