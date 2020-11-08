U.S. embassy post in Iraq meant six months with no days off

“We took IDF — indirect fire — a couple times. It was either ISIS or some Shia militia group that shot rockets at the embassy over the city,” he added.

Forbes and his platoon were at the embassy during the battle for Mosul, in northern Iraq, which was carried out by Iraqi forces — supported, Forbes said, by a team of U.S. forces on the ground outside the city.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“The Iraqis got pretty messed up but they ended up winning. When they won the battle of Mosul, all around Baghdad there were people shooting off fireworks — it was like the Fourth of July,” he said.

Some Iraqis set up a bazaar inside the embassy “and they would sell stuff like hats that said ‘Make Iraq Great Again,’” Forbes said.

Boot camp came first for Forbes, of course — in October 2015 in San Diego.

“I did that for three months — getting yelled at and all that,” he said. Next he served briefly as a Marine recruiter’s assistant in Grand Island.

In addition to boot camp and the position in Baghdad, Forbes spent lots of time receiving other courses of training in both general Marine infantry skills as well as preparations for specific assignments.