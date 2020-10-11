U.S. exports nearly 4 billion bushels of grain in 2019-20 marketing year

The 2020-21 marketing year officially began Sept. 1, with the first month of USDA export data to be released in November.

Study: 1 in 5 jobs in Nebraska related to trade

In related news, a new study from Business Roundtable finds that international trade supported 270,700 jobs in Nebraska in 2018, having represented 1 out of every 5 jobs in the state before the pandemic.

The study found that since 1992, before the implementation of the North American Free Trade Agreement, the share of jobs tied to trade in Nebraska has increased by 80%. Additionally, the state’s trade-related employment grew four times faster than total state employment from 1992 to 2018, the study found.

The study said that although the COVID-19 pandemic resulted in significant economic disruption to U.S. workers and businesses, its findings show that opening markets to American goods and services around the world through rules-based trade is “critical to U.S. economic recovery and helping American workers and families get back on their feet.”