U.S. Senate passes Fischer’s bill to end student debt relief scams

Legislation that would identify and shut down student debt relief scams has been approved by the U.S. Senate.

The bill was introduced by Sen. Deb Fischer, R-Neb. It is called the Stop Student Debt Relief Scams Act. It awaits approval by the U.S. House of Representatives before heading to the president’s desk to be signed into law.

Fisher said millions of American students rely on loans to advance their education.

“They deserve protection from predatory scams,” she said. “I am pleased that the Senate advanced our bipartisan legislation. It will protect students from debt relief schemes and hold scammers accountable.”

Fischer introduced the Stop Student Debt Relief Scams Act with Sens. Tammy Baldwin, D-Wis., Mike Braun, R-Ind., and Jeanne Shaheen, D-N.H.

She said the legislation will enhance law enforcement and administrative abilities to identify and shut down student debt relief scams.

Specifically, it will:

— Clarify that it is a federal crime to access U.S. Department of Education information technology systems for fraud, commercial advantage or private financial gain, and impose fines on scammers for violations of the law.