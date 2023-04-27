Thursday was a great day for 25 people who gathered at Barr Middle School –because they are brand new Americans.

The individuals, from 13 countries, received their U.S. citizenship in a naturalization ceremony at the school. As they walked across the stage to get their certificates, their pride and happiness were evident. The first person in line, Rose Poal of South Sudan, held up her hand in joy, gently dancing, before she received her certificate.

Another new citizen, walking proudly, was Armando Acosta, a native of Cuba.

Acosta looks forward to "participating in the big project that is America."

America, he said, is the "beacon of democracy." That beacon was sent to his native country when he was a boy. "So I'm very proud to be an American now."

Acosta, 67, has lived in Grand Island since March of 2022. After leaving Cuba in 1997, he lived in Canada for 20 years. He moved to the U.S. in 2017, arriving first in Florida and then in Missouri. He moved to Grand Island to join a cousin.

For three months, he's worked at Goodwill Industries.

"I'm planning to work hard here" and "contribute to this society." The land of his birth is a dictatorship, he noted.

"This is the greatest day of my life," Acosta said.

Zirvan Alaode, a native of Iraq, was happy to become a citizen "and he's been waiting for it for a long time," said his girlfriend, Sanaa Osman.

Alaode, 29, lives in Lincoln. He lived in Turkey before moving to the U.S. in 2014.

He's a member of the Yezidi faith. Followers of that religion have it very hard back in Iraq, Osman said.

Alaode is "proud that he's here," she said.

What does he like about the U.S.?

"Honestly, everything," Osman said.

Poal, 41, lives in Lincoln. Next month, she will mark six years in this country.

Her daughter, Jennifer, said her mother is excited to be a U.S. citizen. She "can't wait to go back to her country and visit a little bit and come back again," Jennifer said.

Poal is a very hard-working woman, her daughter said.

"She does everything so we can be safe and protected," Jennifer said.

Another new citizen is Marwa Dafaallah, an Egyptian native. She was accompanied Thursday by her husband and their two little girls, who are 4 and 11 months old. The family lives in Lincoln.

Dafaallah has lived in the U.S. for five years. It's not easy to leave your country, she said. Her mother still lives in Egypt.

But she likes the support she's found here.

In addition to the countries mentioned above, the new citizens come from Vietnam, Somalia, Syria, El Salvador, Ukraine, Jamaica, Mexico, the Philippines and Ethiopia.

After receiving their certificates, the individuals recited an oath of allegiance.

The ceremony was conducted by the US Citizenship and Immigration Services, in collaboration with a local organization called SOMOSgi. The name of that organization means "We are Grand Island."

Yolanda Chavez Nuncio, founder of SOMOSgi, said it was the first naturalization ceremony in Grand Island since before the pandemic.

Nuncio, from the podium, said that becoming a citizen is a long, hard process that pays off "with the oath that you will take today."

The guest speaker was Maria Arriaga, executive director of the Nebraska Commission on Latino Americans.

Other speakers included Josue Covarrubias, Barr's principal, and Eric Garcia-Mendez of Heartland United Way, who is also a Grand Island School Board member.

Representatives of Nebraska's two U.S. senators and a man from Rep. Adrian Smith's office also spoke. Josh Jelden read a letter from Sen. Deb Fischer, which said the communities in which the new Americans live "are fortunate to have you."

Nubia Rodriguez sang the national anthem. The colors were posted by Grand Island Senior High ROTC members.

Barr students lined an entrance to the building, welcoming the new citizens in a big way, making noise and handing out flags.

Voter registration was available after the ceremony.