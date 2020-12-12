 Skip to main content
UCC Blue Christmas service set for Tuesday
UCC Blue Christmas service set for Tuesday

United Congregational Church in Grand Island will host a Blue Christmas worship Tuesday on Zoom.

Are you feeling depressed this Christmas season? Maybe you have lost a loved one during this past year, or have found yourself unemployed due to economic downturns, or maybe just feeling down because of the coronavirus pandemic.

United Congregational Church recognizes that during this Advent season, many are feeling the stress of life and believes it is OK to acknowledge these feelings during this season.

The service will begin at 7 p.m. as a time designed to honor our feelings of sadness and depression that are heightened by loss. For Zoom ID meeting invitation, email the church at ucc18holyspirit@gmail.com and it will send you the link to the service.

