UFCW 291, JBS donate $21,000 to help community during Christmas season

“We have a record number of kids who have been registered for this year’s program,” Rathke said. “It has been a hard year, but there is nothing worse than a child who comes back to school and everyone is talking about what they got for Christmas and they got nothing.”

Rathke said the Toys for Tots recipients are referred by social workers.

This year, she said, they are serving more than 2,200 children.

Don Smith of Christmas Cheer said the needs served by the program are greater this year because of the pandemic.

“Our applications for food vouchers are up nearly 40% this year,” Smith said. “We set a goal of $60,000, but that is not going to be enough. This money will help a lot of families with the food vouchers.”

Rathke said the annual donation from the union and JBS has been a “wonderful blessing for so many people with the gift of hope who are struggling during the holidays.”

She said JBS has made a number of donations to the community through the Heartland United Way this year.

JBS, like other meatpacking plants across the country, has had its share of problems caused by the pandemic.