UFCW 291, JBS donate $21,000 to help community during Christmas season

Christmas got a little bit brighter for the Grand Island community on Friday.
United Food and Commercial Workers Local 293 and the JBS beef packing plant presented a check for $21,000 to six programs that serve the Grand Island area during the holidays and year-round.
Beneficiaries of the generosity of UFCW Local 293 and JBS this year are Christmas Cheer, Toys for Tots, Salvation Army, Head Start, Project Hunger and Central Nebraska Humane Society.
The money will be put to good use by the groups receiving the gifts. Each group received $3,500.
Lt. Liza Ayala of the Salvation Army said their gift will go to help stock the community food pantry.
Steve Janulewicz of Project Hunger said its share will go to toward its pantry and food programs for the needy, along with a portion going to the backpack program for school kids.
Lindsey Robinson of Head Start said the donation will go for food boxes and to add other necessities, such as shampoo and other dry goods.
Ashley Meister and Emily Beck of the Central Nebraska Humane Society said the money will go for needed repairs and maintenance of the shelters they provide for animals in their care.
Karen Rathke of the Heartland United Way said their share will go to the annual Toys for Tots program, which will distribute the toys again on Monday.
“We have a record number of kids who have been registered for this year’s program,” Rathke said. “It has been a hard year, but there is nothing worse than a child who comes back to school and everyone is talking about what they got for Christmas and they got nothing.”
Rathke said the Toys for Tots recipients are referred by social workers.
Support Local Journalism
This year, she said, they are serving more than 2,200 children.
Don Smith of Christmas Cheer said the needs served by the program are greater this year because of the pandemic.
“Our applications for food vouchers are up nearly 40% this year,” Smith said. “We set a goal of $60,000, but that is not going to be enough. This money will help a lot of families with the food vouchers.”
Rathke said the annual donation from the union and JBS has been a “wonderful blessing for so many people with the gift of hope who are struggling during the holidays.”
She said JBS has made a number of donations to the community through the Heartland United Way this year.
JBS, like other meatpacking plants across the country, has had its share of problems caused by the pandemic.
The Grand Island plant is the community’s largest employer with more than 3,500 employees.
Representing the United Food and Commercial Workers Local 293 were Eric Reeder, president, and Carmen Perez.
Reeder said the $21,000 gift is from both the union and the company.
Representing JBS was Bob Meier, human resource manager at the Grand Island plant.
“This gift has a lot of meaning and JBS should be credited for doing something like this,” Reeder said.
The annual donation to the community has been going on for more than 20 years.
“We continue to do this to benefit the community and our employees,” Meier said.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.