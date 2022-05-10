Unable to work gas pumps, Grand Island police arrest man for fourth-offense DUI

An intoxicated 33-year-old man who was unable to work the gas pumps at Pumpers was arrested Friday for his fourth offense of driving under the influence of alcohol.

Oscar Rafael Velasquez’s driver’s license was also under a 15-year revocation.

A Pumpers employee at 1904 Diers Ave. contacted police about 2:40 p.m., saying a man was not able to work the gas pump. A police officer observed the man, later found to be Velasquez, driving to a different pump.

Velasquez had the odor of alcohol on his breath and bloodshot eyes, said the Monday Grand Island Police Department media report. A Pumpers employee said he had purchased alcohol earlier in the day.

Velasquez was asked several times to identify himself and he refused, the media report continued. He also refused to cooperate with an attempt to have him perform a field sobriety test. He was given a preliminary breath test and was over the legal limit, according to the report.

A record check showed Velasquez had three prior DUI convictions within the last 15 years. After he was arrested, his ID was found in his wallet.

Velasquez was arrested for fourth-offense DUI, driving during a (15-year) revocation and obstructing police.