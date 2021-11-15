Under proposed regulations, Grand Island casino, and all others, will be smoke-free

Under the proposed rules released Friday by the Nebraska Racing and Gaming Commission, all casinos in Nebraska will be smoke-free, and no one other than law enforcement officers or licensed security guards will be allowed to carry firearms.
The regulations, which total 67 pages, have yet to be approved.
Elite Casino Resorts, based in Iowa, is preparing to build a $100 million casino at Grand Island’s Fonner Park.
If the proposed regulations are approved, Elite Casino will have to pay $1 million for a gaming license that’s good for 20 years.
People involved with Nebraska casinos will have to be individually licensed, including all vendors and key operators. Vendors face an initial licensing fee of up to $5,000 for a three-year license, and an annual fee of up to $2,000.
At this point, it appears that alcohol will not be sold after 1 a.m. at the Grand Island Casino Resort at Fonner Park.
Fonner will “abide by whatever the local law is,” said Fonner Park CEO Chris Kotulak.
Last Tuesday, the Grand Island City Council rejected an ordinance that would have extended hours for the sale of alcohol from 1 a.m. to 2 a.m.
Kotulak did not want to comment on the racing and gaming regulations because he hasn’t had a chance to read them.
He was asked about the $5,000 fee for vendors, though.
In this case, a vendor is any business that provides a service or wares to a casino, Kotulak said. It could be a slot machine manufacturer or a company that provides ATMs. It could also be a food or beverage supplier or a uniform cleaning service, he said.
The Racing and Gaming Commission has planned a public hearing on the rules on Dec. 17. If the rules are approved, they will be sent to the governor and attorney general for review. After that, they’ll go to the Nebraska Secretary of State’s Office for official recognition.
According to a story in the Lincoln Journal Star, construction of the Lincoln casino could take 18 to 24 months.
Kotulak said the construction time period will be similar in Grand Island, if not longer. Casino construction will have to work around the Nebraska State Fair, the Hall County Fair and the thoroughbred racing season.