Under proposed regulations, Grand Island casino, and all others, will be smoke-free

Under the proposed rules released Friday by the Nebraska Racing and Gaming Commission, all casinos in Nebraska will be smoke-free, and no one other than law enforcement officers or licensed security guards will be allowed to carry firearms.

The regulations, which total 67 pages, have yet to be approved.

Elite Casino Resorts, based in Iowa, is preparing to build a $100 million casino at Grand Island’s Fonner Park.

If the proposed regulations are approved, Elite Casino will have to pay $1 million for a gaming license that’s good for 20 years.

People involved with Nebraska casinos will have to be individually licensed, including all vendors and key operators. Vendors face an initial licensing fee of up to $5,000 for a three-year license, and an annual fee of up to $2,000.

At this point, it appears that alcohol will not be sold after 1 a.m. at the Grand Island Casino Resort at Fonner Park.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Fonner will “abide by whatever the local law is,” said Fonner Park CEO Chris Kotulak.

Last Tuesday, the Grand Island City Council rejected an ordinance that would have extended hours for the sale of alcohol from 1 a.m. to 2 a.m.