Underserved areas in Grand Island to receive free at-home COVID-19 tests

Central District Health Department is expanding COVID-19 testing options to underserved areas in its three-county coverage area.
Free COVID-19 at-home test kits are available in the Grand Island area.
The BinaxNOW test kits from Abbott are provided to CDHD by Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services via eMed, Abbott’s telehealth partner.
“All of the health departments across the state are going to have some home testing or facility testing through eMed, an agency DHHS has contracted with to deliver those tests,” CDHD Director Teresa Anderson told The Independent.
At-home test kits also are available without cost via Centers for Disease Control and Prevention at https://www.covidtests.gov/.
Tests provided through eMed allow a proctor or supervisor who connects by video, Anderson explained.
“If I take my test home and open it up, there are directions, whether I use my phone or computer, on how to contact someone who is a health care professional, who then will walk me through the steps of the test so that assures you’re doing the testing correctly,” she said. “Also, they see the results when I get them and they report those into our epidemiology system so we can see the results.”
The person getting the test also will receive a letter or an email about whether the test was positive or negative to use, Anderson added.
Drive-thru testing is still done by Nomi Health at the CDHD office, at 1137 S. Locust St.
For people who are not able to get to the location or are not available during Nomi’s testing hours, at-home testing is a helpful option.
To further help, CDHD is getting those test kits to its more underserved areas.
“The idea behind eMed is to reach populations that are hard to reach or who don’t have access to testing. They can use those tests and not have to worry about transportation,” Anderson said. “We’ve reached out to all of our congregate settings and said, ‘If you wish to have some testing we’ll certainly help you with that.’”
The kits will be distributed to participating area schools and CDHD congregates, such as local homeless shelters.
“Whether you’re a student or a staff member, or whether you’re in a shelter now, you have the ability to do that testing, have assistance as needed to guide you through the process, and also help us at (CDHD) to know what those test results were,” Anderson said.
New COVID-19 cases have declined significantly since reaching an all-time high several times over through January.
CDHD reported 328 new cases and a 49% positivity rate for the seven-day period on Feb. 7.
Though numbers are down, a positivity rate of 49% is still “way too high,” Anderson said.
“We’re at 400 cases per 100,000 over seven days and that’s too high, as well. For us to be in the green zone we’re shooting for 10 cases per 100,000 per seven days, and we’re not seeing that,” Anderson said. “We’ve been in red for a really long time.”
The BinaxNOW test is “very accurate,” Anderson said.
“Sometimes you can get a false negative with those tests if a person has no symptoms, but generally they’re pretty accurate,” she said.
COVID should not be regarded as a regular seasonal event, like a flu season, Anderson said.
“I think we’re going to continue with COVID. It’s going to be in our lives for the immediate future, if not the long term,” she said.
Action needs to be taken to prevent further community surges and hospitalizations.
Vaccination and wearing masks in public are crucial to combating the virus, Anderson said.
“We need to understand what works, what’s effective in controlling it,” she said. “When COVID numbers are down, we can relax a little bit and drop the masks and the six-foot distancing, and if it climbs up again, we need to remember what keeps us safe.”
For more information about local COVID testing options, visit https://cdhd.ne.gov/.