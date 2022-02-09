Underserved areas in Grand Island to receive free at-home COVID-19 tests

The person getting the test also will receive a letter or an email about whether the test was positive or negative to use, Anderson added.

Drive-thru testing is still done by Nomi Health at the CDHD office, at 1137 S. Locust St.

For people who are not able to get to the location or are not available during Nomi’s testing hours, at-home testing is a helpful option.

To further help, CDHD is getting those test kits to its more underserved areas.

“The idea behind eMed is to reach populations that are hard to reach or who don’t have access to testing. They can use those tests and not have to worry about transportation,” Anderson said. “We’ve reached out to all of our congregate settings and said, ‘If you wish to have some testing we’ll certainly help you with that.’”

The kits will be distributed to participating area schools and CDHD congregates, such as local homeless shelters.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“Whether you’re a student or a staff member, or whether you’re in a shelter now, you have the ability to do that testing, have assistance as needed to guide you through the process, and also help us at (CDHD) to know what those test results were,” Anderson said.