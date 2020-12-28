Unhealthy Nebraska: Can Nebraskans move past the COVID pandemic and get healthier?

Nebraska has slipped in the rankings during the last few years. When the first America’s Health Rankings was released, Nebraska was No. 5 in the nation. When Khan joined UNMC in mid-2014, the state ranked No. 11 on the foundation’s list. Khan said then that he wanted Nebraska to top the list by 2020.

‘Doing some things well’

This year’s data shows Nebraska doing some things well. The state is ranked among the best for the percentage of people who get childhood immunizations, low frequency of mental distress among the population and for the state’s low number of drug deaths and non-medical drug use.

Khan said low numbers related to drug deaths and non-medical drug use can be credited, in part, to the state’s prescription drug monitoring program, which requires health care providers to report all dispensed prescriptions, information that then can be reviewed by physicians. Such systems help prevent doctor-shopping as well as accidental overprescribing in patients who see multiple doctors.

The program, Khan said, resulted from the state’s executive and legislative branches teaming up with officials in public health and academia. The effort provides a good model for how to address other challenges within the state, he said.