Unhealthy Nebraska: Disparities threaten health status of non-White Nebraskans

When you first look at Nebraska’s high school graduation rates, the numbers seem commendable.

Nearly 89% of Nebraska students graduated from high school within four years of starting ninth grade, according to 2018 statistics from the U.S. Department of Education. That was better than the national average of just over 85% and good for 12th in the nation.

But then look at the racial and ethnic breakdown. White students in Nebraska graduated at a 92.5% rate. Hispanic students: about 81%. Black students: 78%. Native American students: 71%.

The disparity between the rate for White students and that of the racial or ethnic group with the lowest rate — in Nebraska’s case, Native American students — puts Nebraska at 46th in the nation, according to the 2020 edition of America’s Health Rankings, which are compiled by the United Healthcare Foundation.

Such gaps can lead to big differences in how healthy or unhealthy people are throughout their lives.

“Typically, if someone has less education, they may work in a lower-paying job, perhaps a job that does not offer health insurance,” Dr. Gary Anthone, Nebraska’s chief medical officer, said in an email. “If they get ill or injured, they’re less likely to be able to afford the care they need.