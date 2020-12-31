Unhealthy Nebraska: Drug courts, counseling and education help reduce Nebraska’s rate of drug abuse

Abuse of prescription drugs and the use of illegal drugs fortunately is not as much of a problem in Nebraska as it is in most states, according to a new study.
Nebraska ranked third-lowest among the states in the percentage of adults who reported abusing prescription drugs or using illicit drugs (aside from marijuana) in the last 12 months, United Health Foundation reported in its 2020 America’s Health Rankings.
Nebraska’s rate was 7.3%, putting it behind Minnesota at 6.9% and South Dakota at 6.4%. The U.S. average was 11.9%. Iowa was tied with Ohio at 10%.
District Six Adult Drug Court Coordinator Brandon Jerred said Nebraska has strived to be on the leading edge of looking at innovative ways to address its problems.
“We have people from all over the state of Nebraska looking at what our gaps and services are — not only from a probation standpoint, but problem-solving court is kind of the great bridge between probation and the treatment world,” Jerred said. “We really sit in between those two realms, and so we really have a unique perspective on what the treatment world’s trying to do with this, and then also what (probation officials) are doing with this.”
Drug court began in Dodge County in 2008, becoming a full-fledged program in 2009. The next year, District Judge Geoffrey Hall began to work with the program.
People eligible for drug court are “using the substance because either they need it to function or because there’s an underlying either mental health or some other co-occurring issue that is not being addressed that they’re looking to the substance to self-medicate, essentially,” Jerred said.
Through the drug court program, participants who face nonviolent charges can work through several phases to help them on the path to become drug-free. Dodge County’s court has around 35 participants at a time and an average graduation rate of 66%. The state’s overall average is 59%.
“We’ve had some changes,” Hall said, “but I think the continuity of our team and the idea that we work together as a team aspect to deal with a problem is very helpful.”
The program’s success also can be attributed to several support facilities in the Fremont area, Hall said, as well as support from the county, which provides yearly funding.
“Luckily, we’ve got a community that supports that and buys in, as well as the employers,” Hall said. “They’ve been very positive of giving these people good jobs, and that’s helped a ton.”
As a district judge, Hall said 70% of the people who come before him in court either have issues with mental health or substance abuse and are in need of resources that probation or incarceration can’t give them, such as a place to live, a job or a vehicle.
“When all those things come together, that’s where people really excel, and they don’t go back to substance (abuse) for the most part, because they have made life changes that they see a better way,” he said. “But that takes a lot of time, effort and resources to get to that point.”
According to State Problem-Solving Court Director Adam Jorgensen, Nebraska has 32 problem-solving courts in its 12 judicial districts, serving 1,400 participants each year.
Along with adult drug and DUI courts, other courts include those for veterans treatment, re-entry, mental health, juvenile drug and family treatment.
Jerred first joined the drug court as a treatment officer in March 2019. On Oct. 1, he took over as coordinator.
One of the program’s benefits, Jerred said, has been its ability to adapt to the changes in drug culture and the unique needs of its participants.
Drug court has four phases. After the Dodge County Attorney’s Office identifies clients who could be a good fit, the clients discuss the option with their defense attorney.
After the application, Jerred or one of the court’s officers interviews the interested person and schedules an evaluation from a licensed therapist. During this process, Jerred said, officials look for such related issues as trauma or employment problems.
If approved, a vast majority of the participants go through a residential program, which is anywhere from four weeks to six months, depending on their needs.
“You see a lot of underlying health problems that go along with their severe substance use,” Jerred said. “So we’re really looking at those physical health, the mental health needs.”
This first phase of the program also includes weekly reports to the drug court to track the person’s progress. The second phase includes intensive outpatient programs, living at sober living houses in the area and attending community support meetings.
“A lot of times, when an individual comes out of a severe substance use, a lot of their healthy supports have either gone away or the client has pushed them away, so really, all their supports are substance users,” Jerred said. “So now we have to get them completely into a sober community that is going to help them to continue with that long-term sobriety.”
During this phase, participants start to earn the trust of the drug court team and start attending court every other week. The program’s third phase, Jerred said, has good supports in place for the participants.
“And then they end at phase four, which is really their transition out of drug court back: What are we doing to set them up for long-term success?” he said. “And then we also have those phase four participants start mentoring some of our other participants.”
Overall, a participant’s time in drug court lasts about 20 to 24 months, depending on how well he or she can adjust to the program.
“That’s the benefit of drug court — we are uniquely set up to address any hiccups or any challenges that come along the way,” Jerred said. “So that way, it’s not a three-month, drawn-out process to get these new services into place.”
One person who went through drug court expressed gratitude for the program.
“When I look at my journey with drug court, I am so grateful for the life I live today, and there will never be enough words to express my gratitude,” the participant wrote in an anonymous letter. “I know drug court saved my life.”