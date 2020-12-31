Unhealthy Nebraska: Drug courts, counseling and education help reduce Nebraska’s rate of drug abuse

If approved, a vast majority of the participants go through a residential program, which is anywhere from four weeks to six months, depending on their needs.

“You see a lot of underlying health problems that go along with their severe substance use,” Jerred said. “So we’re really looking at those physical health, the mental health needs.”

This first phase of the program also includes weekly reports to the drug court to track the person’s progress. The second phase includes intensive outpatient programs, living at sober living houses in the area and attending community support meetings.

“A lot of times, when an individual comes out of a severe substance use, a lot of their healthy supports have either gone away or the client has pushed them away, so really, all their supports are substance users,” Jerred said. “So now we have to get them completely into a sober community that is going to help them to continue with that long-term sobriety.”

During this phase, participants start to earn the trust of the drug court team and start attending court every other week. The program’s third phase, Jerred said, has good supports in place for the participants.