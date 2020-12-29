Unhealthy Nebraska: Losing 120 pounds takes time

A delayed breakfast

Owner of a home day care business, Tolles tends to seven children aged five months to four years old for 10 hours every day. Up at 5:15 a.m., she used to eat breakfast at 6 a.m. with her husband Randy, but last spring she started fasting until about 10 a.m.

“I had friends who started fasting and they told me they felt better not eating first thing in the morning, so I tried it,” she said. She now waits to eat breakfast until she gives her young charges a snack between 9:30 and 10 a.m. Then she has two hard boiled eggs, or a cup of cottage cheese, or toast with peanut butter and honey.

“This way, when the kids have their first snack, I can eat as well,” she added. “That makes me feel better. I noticed when I was eating with Randy that I get hungry faster than if I wait.”

Randy, who works for Plunkett’s Pest Control, is gone by 7 or 7:30 a.m., when children began arriving for day care.

Before Tolles pushed her breakfast time back, “the weight crept on. I would just eat whenever the children would eat and not pay attention to it. Now that I’m a little more mindful of it, it’s better.”