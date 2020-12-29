Unhealthy Nebraska: You've lost weight — now what?

She went into personal training “because I was once a beginner, too. I had to learn what I should do to meet my specific goals. I felt like this was a field where I could help people fall in love with their bodies and find joy in exercise like I do,” she said.

She enjoys her work at the Wellness Center, a place that she believes has “a family feel. From the moment you walk in, the members always say hello and never make you feel like an outsider,” she said.

She believes this is the perfect time to launch her new program.

“I believe this will help people live a healthier life, especially now, during the COVID pandemic. Some people don’t realize their bodies need so many fruits and vegetables to be healthier and to stay heart-healthy,” she said.

“People look at healthy food and say, ‘Oh my gosh, I have to spend more money,’ but if you plan ahead, you don’t. A lot of people buy unhealthy foods because they think they’re cheaper, but they’re not,” she said.

Even those who are physically active or join a gym want to know what foods to eat, she said. “Not a lot of people have that knowledge. I get questions,” she said.