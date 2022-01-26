Union files petition against Grand Island Public concerning substitute teacher misclassification

The substitute teacher shortage is hitting Grand Island education arena on yet another front.
The Grand Island Education Association, the collective bargaining unit for Grand Island Public Schools teachers, alleges the district is shorting some of its members’ pay under a misclassification.
“We discovered that many of the long-term subs, who the district had classified as long-term subs, were actually filling a full-time equivalency position,” explained Michelle Carter, GIEA president and a fifth-grade teacher at Dodge Elementary.
Per Nebraska state law, an employee who is hired to fill an open position is not considered a substitute. A press release from Nebraska State Education Association states: “The petition points out that those misclassified employees are part of the GIEA bargaining unit and should be paid under GIEA’s agreement with the district. The district, however, is paying them as substitutes.”
According to the GIPS website, the highest pay a substitute teacher can make per day is $200. Additionally, the website specifies, there are incentives for substitutes who work a high percentage of available days per pay period and/or work 125 days or more.
Still, that falls short of certified staff pay, Carter said in the NSEA release. “They could be making $250 to $300 a day if they had a contract. A full day’s pay for a teacher who has been here at least five years is over $300.”
As a result, GIEA filed a petition with the Nebraska Commission of Industrial Relations against Grand Island Public Schools Jan. 21, alleging a violation of the Industrial Relations Act.
In a statement to the Grand Island Independent, GIPS said: “GIPS is confident that we are operating in good standing with the terms of our existing agreement.”
Watch the Grand Island Independent and theindependent.com for additional coverage.
Jessica Votipka is the education reporter at the Grand Island Independent. She can be reached at 308-381-5420.