Union Pacific rep visits Grand Island

Union Pacific Director of Public Affairs for Iowa and Nebraska Kelli O'Brien visited Grand Island Noon Rotary Tuesday.

She did not address or answer questions about a potential railroad workers strike.

O'Brien provided an overview of Union Pacific operations, its history and its "Community Ties Giving Program."

Funds from the Union Pacific Foundation, provided through Hall County Historical Society, were used for the city's 150th Anniversary programs.

HCHS Vice President Michelle Setlik applied for the grant funds with support from Grand Island Tourism Program & Outreach Manager Dana Jelinek.

"Originally, we were talking about a couple of hundred dollars maybe," said Setlik, "and when I contacted Kelli she said, 'Think bigger, go bigger.'"

Ultimately, HCHS submitted to the foundation for both the city's sesquicentennial celebration and HCHS's upcoming centennial celebration.

Events for the 150th anniversary included a series of historical speakers at Grand Island Public Library, and free historic tours through CRANE transit system.

"It really featured Grand Island and Grand Island's history and the relationship we've had being a railroad community for so many years," she said.

For HCHS's centennial this spring, the nonprofit will host a lawn party at Stolley House that will use the Union Pacific Foundation funds, said Setlik.

O'Brien commented HCHS and GI Tourism.

"That's the whole thing we can do together when we think bigger, we can actually work together," she said.

The mission of the Union Pacific Community Ties Giving Program is "to build safe, prosperous, vibrant and inclusive communities by investing in high-quality nonprofits and programs in the cities and towns in which we operate and our employees live and work."

"It's really our program to work with nonprofits and programs in the cities and towns in which we live," said O'Brien.

This has three funding priorities: Safety, helping communities prevent and prepare for accidents and emergencies; workforce development; and community spaces: supporting the local economy by building and enhancing community spaces that contribute to the distinct identity of a city.

The local grant distribution program receives "way more requests than we're able to fund," said O'Brien.

"Out of the $29 million request, $5.1 was awarded," she said. "The average grant is $10,000. What I said to Michelle was: 'Go bigger.' With local grants, generally $25,000 is the top, but sometimes it can be looked at. I would say $5,000 to $25,000 is the comfortable space."

O'Brien encouraged nonprofits and community organizers to reach out to her for support.

She can be reached at kobrien@up.com or 402-544-4749.