Unique Salvadorean restaurant offers Grand Island pupusas and more

“That’s how we decided to get into the food industry, because they cook really good food,” Mendoza said.

Mendoza contributed to its creation, as well.

The building on the corner of Koenig and Locust streets was formerly the site of L. William Kelly Law Office.

After the building was purchased, Mendoza remodeled it into a cozy restaurant.

Mendoza is currently expanding the space to include a sports bar.

It will connect from the dining area and link to the kitchen. Work has already started, with a bar and booths in place.

“We’re going to open up that other side,” Mendoza said. “We’ll have more burgers, and stuff like that.”

The response from the community has been overwhelmingly positive.

“We try to get out there as much as we can, but we’re a small restaurant,” Mendoza said. “People like that it’s a home-style restaurant. You feel at home. You’re comfortable. You don’t have people on top of you.”

Mendoza applauded the efforts of his wife, who is currently taking care of their newborn.