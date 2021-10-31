Unique Salvadorean restaurant offers Grand Island pupusas and more

Pupusas are El Salvador’s great gift to the world, and in Grand Island they can be found only at Mia’s Cocinita, 305 S. Locust St.
Mia’s Cocinita, a Salvadorean restaurant, also offers tortas, chicken-stuffed bread and burgers and fries, as well as tacos and frijoles.
They also do breakfast.
The local restaurant, which opened January 2019, is nearing the end of its third year.
A married couple, Kenia Murillo Hernandez and Wilmer Mendoza, are the owners. Hernandez and her aunts, Teresa and Myra Hernandez, prepare the meals.
The meals are Salvadorean family originals, Mendoza explained.
“There’s the two aunts who are our main cooks and my wife grew up with them,” he said. “Her grandmother, from Salvador, taught them everything, how to do pupusas, all the dishes they do.”
Mendoza grew up in Grand Island, and Hernandez grew up in Maryland.
“My wife’s family moved up here and we decided to get a business going. She decided to go into the food business,” he said.
The Hernandez family comes from Aguilares in El Salvador, known for its rice pupusas, which are made with rice flour.
It was their cooking that inspired the business.
“That’s how we decided to get into the food industry, because they cook really good food,” Mendoza said.
Mendoza contributed to its creation, as well.
The building on the corner of Koenig and Locust streets was formerly the site of L. William Kelly Law Office.
After the building was purchased, Mendoza remodeled it into a cozy restaurant.
Mendoza is currently expanding the space to include a sports bar.
It will connect from the dining area and link to the kitchen. Work has already started, with a bar and booths in place.
“We’re going to open up that other side,” Mendoza said. “We’ll have more burgers, and stuff like that.”
The response from the community has been overwhelmingly positive.
“We try to get out there as much as we can, but we’re a small restaurant,” Mendoza said. “People like that it’s a home-style restaurant. You feel at home. You’re comfortable. You don’t have people on top of you.”
Mendoza applauded the efforts of his wife, who is currently taking care of their newborn.
“She works hard,” he said. “She manages everything, and puts her whole heart into it, trying to bring something special to Grand Island.”
Mia’s Cocinita was also able to endure the coronavirus pandemic that defined 2020.
“It was pretty hard with COVID, and we did curbside and everything,” Mendoza said. “It was pretty tough, but we got through it.”
Though staffed by family, Mia’s Cocinita is pursuing a part-time waitress/server, as their current waitress is leaving.
“Usually, they go to school so it’s extra money for them, and she’s graduating. It was one of our cousins, now we’re looking for outside help,” Mendoza said.
In addition to his remodeling and managing the restaurant, Mendoza also operates Trash Bee Gone, a trash dumpster rental operation for large-scale building and cleaning projects, which he also hopes to expand soon.
For more information about Mia’s Cocinita, visit www.facebook.com/Salvi.Food or call 308-675-3413.