United in Pride gathering Saturday in Grand Island
A United in Pride gathering will be held Saturday at Pioneer Park, with a march at 10 a.m. and a park festival starting at 11.

More than 30 vendors will take part, along with entertainment. Food vendors and nonprofit organizations will be on hand. Free T-shirts will be given to the first 250 attendees.

The event will pay homage to first responders as part of the 20th anniversary of Sept. 11, 2001.

Five speakers are scheduled. State Sen. Megan Hunt will talk about LGBTQ rights. Dawn Darling will speak about transgender awareness. Andy Gartner will talk about health education. Christopher Cox will speak about Black Lives Matter. Also speaking will be multicultural advocate Audrey Lutz.

