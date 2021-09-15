United Veterans Club asks Hall County to acquire state land it leases

United Veterans Club is pursuing state-owned land that the club currently is leasing.
At Tuesday’s Hall County Board of Commissioners meeting, Grand Island VFW 1347 Post Commander Richard Catron asked the county to acquire the 10 acres on the club’s behalf.
The club, at 1914 W. Capital Ave., has had a 99-year lease on the land for the past 40 years.
Hall County owns the rest of the land on which the club sits.
“If the state keeps that land and sells it to a private individual, we will lose two wells, we will lose two ball fields, and we will lose access to the west side of the club, which includes where we gain our supplies and the handicapped entrance,” Catron said.
Underneath the club’s parking lot is needed infrastructure, including sewer, water and electric lines.
“If some other entity takes that over, we face the possibility of having to remove that, which we cannot afford,” he said.
County involvement is needed, Catron said.
“We tried to get this from the state, but there’s something in the law that does not allow the state to transfer land to a private organization, even though we’re a nonprofit,” he said. “It can transfer the land with absolutely no problem to a county, city or governmental agency.”
The ball fields, maintained by the United Veterans Club, are used by local entities, such as the YMCA, for community events, Catron said.
“If you will agree to accept that 10 acres into the county property, there would be no change in what we do,” he said. “Plus, we’ve been providing maintenance for that land for about 30 years.”
The effort is supported by District 35 state Sen. Ray Aguilar of Grand Island, Catron said.
“(Sen. Aguilar) said if I obtain all the information for him and give him this, he would submit this to the Legislature to turn this land over to Hall County,” he said. “What I’m asking from you is a letter from this board that you will accept this land.”
Commission Chair Pam Lancaster supported the proposal, saying it would be beneficial for both parties.
“We own the rest of the land. We own the park. We own the land that the club sits on. We own a strip to the west. It just makes sense that Hall County would do this,” she said. “This makes it a neater, tighter deal.”
The county board approved a motion to prepare a letter to the state to request the land be transferred to Hall County.