United Veterans Club asks Hall County to acquire state land it leases

The ball fields, maintained by the United Veterans Club, are used by local entities, such as the YMCA, for community events, Catron said.

“If you will agree to accept that 10 acres into the county property, there would be no change in what we do,” he said. “Plus, we’ve been providing maintenance for that land for about 30 years.”

The effort is supported by District 35 state Sen. Ray Aguilar of Grand Island, Catron said.

“(Sen. Aguilar) said if I obtain all the information for him and give him this, he would submit this to the Legislature to turn this land over to Hall County,” he said. “What I’m asking from you is a letter from this board that you will accept this land.”

Commission Chair Pam Lancaster supported the proposal, saying it would be beneficial for both parties.

“We own the rest of the land. We own the park. We own the land that the club sits on. We own a strip to the west. It just makes sense that Hall County would do this,” she said. “This makes it a neater, tighter deal.”

The county board approved a motion to prepare a letter to the state to request the land be transferred to Hall County.

