United Way/CDHD launch COVID vaccine campaign

If avoiding coronavirus infection isn’t enough reason to get a vaccination, Heartland United Way and Central District Health Department are sweetening the deal.
On Tuesday the groups announced a partnership promoting vaccinations while having fun doing it. A social media and first-person experience campaign will help those vaccinated share their experience and thoughts about being vaccinated with the public.
A vaccinated person could have their photo taken to be on a poster, or can just share “I got my vaccine because ...” in a different way. Posters will be in English, Spanish, Arabic and Somalian.
Heartland United Way disaster outreach coordinator Elizabeth Troyer-Miller said the campaign is a community-focused effort.
“We’d love to have your image be a part of that,” Troyer-Miller said.
Adding to that community effort will be on-site vaccinations at community and faith-based events.
A raffle will be conducted offering gift cards for people getting vaccinated for the first or second time. Those already vaccinated who bring their vaccine card to CDHD and are willing to share their photo and a testimonial also will be eligible for the raffle.
The campaign’s approach is one of the public supporting one another, Troyer-Miller said.
“By showing our faces to our friends and neighbors, it might help the people who are a little iffy or uncertain to say, ‘Oh, I trust this person — I can talk to them (about the vaccine),’” she said.
A lot of talking is going to have to happen if CDHD’s goal is to be reached, said Kamrie Peterson, CDHD community health supervisor.
“The goal we’ve always pushed is 75%, which would be more like herd immunity,” Peterson said.
She said that Nebraska as a whole has had 50% of eligible individuals vaccinated. Central District Health Department’s coverage area — Hall, Hamilton and Merrick counties — sits at 39%.
“Thirty-nine to 75 (percent) is a pretty far distance,” Peterson said. “We’ve got some room to grow.”
Teresa Anderson, CDHD health director, said vaccine growth matters.
“All three vaccines remain highly effective in preventing serious illness, hospitalization and death, which was the original intention,” Anderson said.
The three vaccination options are from the pharmaceutical companies Pfizer, Moderna and Janssen.
Vaccinations have no cost, Peterson said, though some providers may ask to see an insurance card. Undocumented individuals can go to CDHD’s office to receive their vaccine.
“We do not ask for any identification. You can come in and all you need to give us is your first name, last name and date of birth,” she said.
The campaign has gotten more steam as the delta variant circulates through the CDHD’s service area. Anderson said delta has made its arrival.
“Based on our surveillance, we estimate that nearly all new cases are delta variant,” she said. “Breakthrough” cases, or infections after vaccination, are relatively mild — particularly because a breakthrough case already has been vaccinated.
“We see breakthrough cases with mild to moderate symptoms and some with no symptoms (asymptomatic),” Anderson said.
The time to hesitate is truly gone, said Troyer-Miller, encouraging people to come get their vaccine.
“This is the time,” she said. “Now’s the time to do it.”
For those who already have been vaccinated, Troyer-Miller indicated it’s important to have a team, community spirit.
“It’s not just the job of the health care professionals to share how important this is,” she said. “It’s for all of us who have been vaccinated to share about why it was important for us to do it.”
