United Way/CDHD launch COVID vaccine campaign

“We do not ask for any identification. You can come in and all you need to give us is your first name, last name and date of birth,” she said.

The campaign has gotten more steam as the delta variant circulates through the CDHD’s service area. Anderson said delta has made its arrival.

“Based on our surveillance, we estimate that nearly all new cases are delta variant,” she said. “Breakthrough” cases, or infections after vaccination, are relatively mild — particularly because a breakthrough case already has been vaccinated.

“We see breakthrough cases with mild to moderate symptoms and some with no symptoms (asymptomatic),” Anderson said.

The time to hesitate is truly gone, said Troyer-Miller, encouraging people to come get their vaccine.

“This is the time,” she said. “Now’s the time to do it.”

For those who already have been vaccinated, Troyer-Miller indicated it’s important to have a team, community spirit.

“It’s not just the job of the health care professionals to share how important this is,” she said. “It’s for all of us who have been vaccinated to share about why it was important for us to do it.”

Jessica Votipka is the education reporter at the Grand Island Independent.

