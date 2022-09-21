United Way celebrates birthday with proclamation, free ice cream

To help celebrate Heartland United Way’s 75th anniversary, area residents got their licks in.

They enjoyed free scoops of ice cream, given away by United Way in honor of its birthday. People took advantage of the gift Tuesday evening at Scoops Ice Cream Parlor on the Fonner Park campus.

Earlier in the afternoon, Mayor Roger Steele proclaimed Tuesday as Heartland United Way Day in Grand Island.

The proclamation celebrated the good work of the organization, Steele said in a ceremony at City Hall. Fifteen United Way supporters stood behind him as he read the document.

The proclamation, he said, detailed “the important work that United Way does.”

For 75 years, he said, Heartland United Way has fulfilled its mission of improving lives and creating possibilities for people in Grand Island and the rest of Hall County, as well as Hamilton, Howard and Merrick counties.

Heartland United Way, Steele said, serves residents of the area “through its support of 17 organizations who work collaboratively to meet the needs of the people.”

Through its campaigns over the past 75 years, Heartland United Way has raised more than $29 million to serve people in the area. “And that’s remarkable,” Steele said.

The money contributed to United Way by residents and businesses stays in the area and is dispersed “under the direction of a board of directors made up of local volunteers,” Steele said. The money is utilized efficiently “by mobilizing local community volunteers to direct funds to meet local community needs.”

In recent years, Heartland United Way responded to area flooding and COVID-19 “with supportive programs and services for people impacted,” Steele said.

The organization supports literacy efforts through its participation in the Imagination Library program, which helps children up to 5 “build a library of their own before going to kindergarten,” Steele said.

Heartland United Way connects people who want to volunteer with local volunteer opportunities through go2volunteer.org.

Through Go Big Give, Heartland United Way “works collaboratively to support fundraising efforts for over 100 local charities,” Steele said.

Heartland United Way’s roots can be traced to 1947, when it began as a combined campaign that supported four partner agencies. In 1956, a permanent office was established and the organization became known as the Grand Island Community Chest. After the organization became a division of the national United Way organization in 1975, the name Grand Island United Way, Inc. was adopted.

Though the organization was originally created to serve the Grand Island community, the name was changed to Heartland United Way in 1993 and the organization expanded to serve the four-county area it still serves today.