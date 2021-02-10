United Way raising funds for Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“We did a lot of research and figured out that this is something we wanted to be involved in, and it’s been fun from the start.”

Kids and parents alike appreciate receiving the new books monthly, she said.

“We get a lot of feedback from parents that the children are so excited to go to the mailbox and get their books each month in the mail, and it has their personalized name on it,” Benson said. “It’s really cool because it also gives examples to the parents on how to read the books to the kids.

There are many ways to give a $30 valentine through Heartland United Way.

Gifts can be made this week by:

— Visiting heartlandunitedway.org and clicking Donate

— Visiting www.facebook.com/heartlandunitedway and clicking “For the Love of Books” under Fundraisers

— Texting GIVEHUW to 313131

— Stopping by the HUW office, 1441 N. Webb Road

“It’s easy to give and there’s a variety of options,” Benson said. “If someone’s not a fan of social media, they can stop by our office and we’ll be happy to help them.”