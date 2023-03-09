Heartland United Way will host its 76th annual meeting from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, March 23, at Riverside Golf Club, 2820 Riverside Drive.

The event will include the election of new officers and board members, campaign celebration and volunteer appreciation, community impact and partner recognition, and community award presentations.

Tickets are $30 each or $250 for a reserved table of eight. RSVPs are due by Friday, March 17; check online at heartlandunitedway.org, stop by 1441 N. Webb Road, or call 308-382-2675.

Heartland United Way’s mission is to improve lives and create possibilities for people living in Hall, Hamilton, Howard and Merrick counties.