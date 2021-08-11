United Way’s Tour of Agencies returns to being an in-person event

After a virtual tour last year, those taking part in Heartland United Way’s Tour of Agencies were able to get back on a bus Tuesday and see the 17 partner organizations in person.

At the end of the day, Heartland United Way President Karen Rathke said, “it was really nice to be back and hear the agencies really just share their story of why they do what they do and how they do it.”

About 38 people took part in the tour. In addition to community members, some of those on the annual tour might be new employees of partner agencies or other nonprofit organizations. Some might come from the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services. Others might be donors, Rathke said.

By going on the tour, “people can figure out ways to volunteer and make informed referrals for people that might be looking for assistance,” she said.

The tour gives “a heightened awareness of the impact that one gift to the Heartland United Way can have,” Rathke said. Participants got to see “all the great programs and services that each one of our United Way community partners provides” and their collective impact.”

The partner agencies “really fulfill our mission of improving lives and creating opportunities for people to be safe, be healthy and be successful,” she said.