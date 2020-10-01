United Way throws two parties into one

The presenters during the evening were Jenny Pokorney, Stephanie Kissler and Karen Rathke. Pokorney is chair of the Heartland United Way Board of Directors for 2020. Kissler is development director and Rathke is president of Heartland United Way.

Because of COVID-19, Heartland found a united way to present both its campaign kickoff and 73rd annual annual meeting. The organization’s annual meeting is normally in March, but it was canceled this year because of the coronavirus.

“The past few months have tested all of us in ways we could have never have imagined,” Rathke said. “However, for our friends and neighbors who were already vulnerable — struggling to make ends meet or put food on the table — it has been an exceptionally difficult and, sometimes, heartbreaking time. There are many people who are new to ‘need’ — people who struggled to make ends meet and now need to rely on additional support.”

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Rathke was presented with a bouquet of flowers in honor of her 20 years with United Way.

Kissler introduced the 2020-21 campaign chairs. They are Dennis and Jayne Smith of Hall County, Tia Jerabek of Howard County, Kurt Johnson of Hamilton County and Jordan Fischer and Chelsie Paup of Merrick County.

The 2020-21 Loaned Executive is Sara Wilson of Principal.