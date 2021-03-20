United Way to hold annual meeting virtually on March 31

The Heartland United Way will hold its 74th annual meeting and celebration at noon Wednesday, March 31, via livestream on Facebook and YouTube.

Community members are invited to celebrate the hard work accomplished this past year as the organization looks forward to better days ahead.

The virtual celebration will include:

— Campaign celebration and volunteer appreciation;

— Community impact and partner recognition;

— New board member and officer elections; and

— Community Award presentation.

The virtual celebration is free for all attendees. To access the virtual celebration, visit HeartlandUnitedWay.org/campaign-celebration for links to the Heartland United Way Facebook Page and YouTube Channel.

For questions on accessing the event, please visit HeartlandUnitedWay.org or call the office at 308-382-2675.