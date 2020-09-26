United Way unveils ‘Week of Sharing Acts of Local Love’

Heartland United Way is launching its first-ever “Week of Sharing Acts of Local Love,” which runs Monday through Oct. 4.
Special activities are suggested each day.
“Any community member is able to participate in the Week of Sharing Acts of Local Love,” according to a news release. “Heartland United Way is encouraging workplaces to join in and use it as a team-building exercise, or for parents to engage their children and make it a fun, family activity.
“The acts can be as small or as big as an individual determines and can be something very quick or tasks that require a longer commitment,” the release says. “The one request from Heartland United Way is that people share their participation, encourage others to join and have fun with Sharing Acts of Local Love.”
Full details, including instruction sheets for each individual day and hashtag details, can be found at HeartlandUnitedWay.org.
Heartland United Way will host its Campaign Kickoff at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday at Riverside Golf Club.
On Monday, people are invited to “Join Our Mission.”
“Simply commit to participating,” the release says. “Sign up to receive our newsletter at HeartlandUnitedWay.org, download the Acts of Local Love calendar, follow our Facebook page, invite your friends and share your participation!”
On Tuesday, people are invited to praise a community worker. “Send a thank you, write a positive post, drop off a gift — anything to thank a community member who has helped keep our communities healthy, safe and strong,” Heartland United Way says.
On Wednesday, people are invited to text LOCALLOVE to 313131 to donate to Project Undercover. This project will help provide new socks and underwear for children in Hall, Hamilton, Howard and Merrick counties.
On Thursday, the idea is to commit to volunteering. “Register at Go2Volunteer.org to connect with local community partners,” United Way says.
The theme Friday is Thank a Business. “Send a thank you, make a purchase and write a positive review — anything to thank a local business for their hard work and support of our communities,” says the news release.
On Saturday, Oct. 3, people are asked to lend their support. “Make masks, mow your neighbor’s lawn, deliver food to someone who lives alone or donate blood. Simply choose a task that lends support and spreads joy!” says Heartland United Way.
On Sunday, Oct. 4, the organization urges people to practice self-care. “Go for a quiet walk, start a new hobby, dance, take a nap, read a book ... end your week by prioritizing taking care of yourself,” the release says.
Share your Acts of Local Love by joining the conversation on Facebook (/HeartlandUnitedWay), Instagram (@HeartlandUW) and Twitter (@HeartlandUW).
For more information, call 308-382-2675 or send an e-mail to info@heartlandunitedway.org.
