United Way unveils ‘Week of Sharing Acts of Local Love’

Heartland United Way is launching its first-ever “Week of Sharing Acts of Local Love,” which runs Monday through Oct. 4.

Special activities are suggested each day.

“Any community member is able to participate in the Week of Sharing Acts of Local Love,” according to a news release. “Heartland United Way is encouraging workplaces to join in and use it as a team-building exercise, or for parents to engage their children and make it a fun, family activity.

“The acts can be as small or as big as an individual determines and can be something very quick or tasks that require a longer commitment,” the release says. “The one request from Heartland United Way is that people share their participation, encourage others to join and have fun with Sharing Acts of Local Love.”

Full details, including instruction sheets for each individual day and hashtag details, can be found at HeartlandUnitedWay.org.

Heartland United Way will host its Campaign Kickoff at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday at Riverside Golf Club.

On Monday, people are invited to “Join Our Mission.”