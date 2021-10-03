Unity Eye Centers to build at Prairie Commons

Unity Eye Centers — formerly Family Eyecare Centers in Grand Island — will be breaking ground on a new facility Thursday at Grand Island.
The official groundbreaking will be 4 p.m. at the site of the new facility at 3540 Prairie View Street, just west of Grand Island Regional Medical Center in the Prairie Commons Development.
“We are very excited to continue to serve our patients and community with the same doctors and staff they’ve come to know and trust,” said Dr. Chad Hudnall, co-owner of Unity Eye Centers.
“All of the Unity Eye Centers doctor owners are Nebraska born and raised and are committed to keeping dollars local and supporting our community.”
The new two-story building will have a modern transitional design with plenty of windows and natural lighting. Chief Construction, a business unit of Chief Industries located in Grand Island, will be coordinating the build.
The building will be co-owned by Allen Capital Group. Mark Allen, CEO, who is also Grand Island born and raised, attended the same college as some of the Unity doctors.
“We’ve known each other for 20-plus years and have a good business relationship,” Allen said. “We were both willing to jump in and commit early on to being part of developing the Prairie Commons area, which has nothing but great potential for the next five to 10 years.”
He focused on the statement of permanence conveyed by the new building.
“We’re going to be here for the next generation of our clients and employees,” Allen said, “as well as being heavily involved in the growth of our community.”
“The facility will be state-of-the-art with cutting edge technology,” said Hudnall, “with an optical shop and exam areas on the first floor. The second floor will house training and conference rooms, as well as an in-house lab where we can cut our own lenses, which will offer even more savings to our patients.”
A larger facility means more patients can receive care each day, and it will create more jobs to complement the existing team of 100-plus employees, according to a press release.
“We have been and will always be locally focused and patient-centric,” said Hudnall. “With new technology and cutting-edge care, we’ll be as good or better than we’ve always been.”
The new building is expected to be completed by fall 2022.