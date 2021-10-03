Unity Eye Centers to build at Prairie Commons

Unity Eye Centers — formerly Family Eyecare Centers in Grand Island — will be breaking ground on a new facility Thursday at Grand Island.

The official groundbreaking will be 4 p.m. at the site of the new facility at 3540 Prairie View Street, just west of Grand Island Regional Medical Center in the Prairie Commons Development.

“We are very excited to continue to serve our patients and community with the same doctors and staff they’ve come to know and trust,” said Dr. Chad Hudnall, co-owner of Unity Eye Centers.

“All of the Unity Eye Centers doctor owners are Nebraska born and raised and are committed to keeping dollars local and supporting our community.”

The new two-story building will have a modern transitional design with plenty of windows and natural lighting. Chief Construction, a business unit of Chief Industries located in Grand Island, will be coordinating the build.

The building will be co-owned by Allen Capital Group. Mark Allen, CEO, who is also Grand Island born and raised, attended the same college as some of the Unity doctors.