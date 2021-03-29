University of Chicago bestows honor on Edith Abbott

In honor of Edith Abbott’s “many outstanding, groundbreaking contributions to American social service,” the University of Chicago named a building on March 17 in honor of the Grand Island native.

Edith Abbott Hall is the home of the school’s Crown Family School of Social Work, Policy and Practice.

The university says Abbott “played a historical role as the school’s founding dean, was the first woman to lead a graduate school in the United States, and shaped a model of social work inquiry and impact that continues to this day.”

She became, in 1905, one of the first women to receive a doctorate in economics from the University of Chicago.

In 1924, Abbott became the founding dean of the university’s School of Social Service Administration.

Two buildings are now named after Abbott. The other is Grand Island’s Edith Abbott Memorial Library.

Abbott died in 1957 at the age of 80. Her sister, Grace, died in 1939 at 60.

The building dedication was attended by University of Chicago leaders and Crown Family School faculty and alumni.