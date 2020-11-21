University of Nebraska at Kearney opens enrollment for G.I. classes

Other than the early entry options, courses are offered at the standard UNK tuition rates. The Montessori course is offered at the undergraduate or graduate level. This course is the only one of its kind in the Midwest and will be offered to students in remote locations through streaming technology. The classrooms have new technology that will accommodate remote learning if necessary, but the courses are presented in-person.

Julie Campbell, a professor in UNK’s Department of Criminal Justice, said she is excited to provide additional learning opportunities in Grand Island.

“With a growing need for law enforcement and correctional professionals in Nebraska, we’re pleased to offer upper-division coursework for college students who want to work toward a four-year degree in criminal justice,” Campbell said. “These classes complement the slate of courses currently provided by CCC, and serve as transition electives for students who are currently working in or seeking a career in law enforcement, corrections or the courts. The evening classes are also ideal for working professionals and those from the Grand Island area who are currently commuting to the Kearney campus.”