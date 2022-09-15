 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
top story

University of Nebraska at Kearney professor will present Roosevelt's speech on Sunday

  • Updated
150th 5.jpg

 President Theodore Roosevelt joined local dignitaries at the groundbreaking for Grand Island's public library at Second and Walnut on April 27, 1903. The library opened in January of 1906.

 COURTESY PHOTO

 Another event on Grand Island's 150th anniversary celebration calendar is a Theodore Roosevelt program Sunday at the Grand Island Public Library.

 The free event, which begins at 2 p.m., features Doug Biggs, a history professor at the University of Nebraska at Kearney.

 Biggs will deliver the speech Roosevelt presented April 27, 1903, in Grand Island. The president joined local dignitaries at the groundbreaking for Grand Island's first public library. The Carnegie Library opened in January 1906 at the corner of Second and Walnut streets.

 Following Biggs' appearance, Michelle Setlik of the Hall County Historical Society will give a brief history of the Grand Island library.

+1 
Biggs, Doug.jpg

Doug Biggs

Teddy Roosevelt speech

 When: 2 p.m., Sunday, Sept. 18

 Where: Grand Island Public Library

 Cost: Free

