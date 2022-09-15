University of Nebraska at Kearney professor will present Roosevelt's speech on Sunday

Another event on Grand Island's 150th anniversary celebration calendar is a Theodore Roosevelt program Sunday at the Grand Island Public Library.

The free event, which begins at 2 p.m., features Doug Biggs, a history professor at the University of Nebraska at Kearney.

Biggs will deliver the speech Roosevelt presented April 27, 1903, in Grand Island. The president joined local dignitaries at the groundbreaking for Grand Island's first public library. The Carnegie Library opened in January 1906 at the corner of Second and Walnut streets.

Following Biggs' appearance, Michelle Setlik of the Hall County Historical Society will give a brief history of the Grand Island library.