University of Nebraska at Kearney reports 6 students, 2 employees with COVID-19

KEARNEY — The University of Nebraska at Kearney currently has 8 people – 6 students and 2 employees – who have tested positive for COVID-19. These are active confirmed cases reported to UNK’s Public Health Center.
Those who tested positive are being required to isolate per health guidance. The university health center will contact anyone they believe has been in contact with an individual who has COVID-19.
To slow the spread of the virus and keep UNK safe, campus officials ask that individuals:
— Wear a mask
— Maintain appropriate physical distance from others
— Self-screen by using UNK’s #CampusClear App
— Avoid close contact with people who are sick
— Avoid campus if you’re sick
— Wash your hands frequently with soap and water and use hand sanitizer
— Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces
UNK is now providing a COVID-19 report every Monday.