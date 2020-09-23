University of Nebraska at Kearney to offer classes at College Park in Grand Island

Other opportunities include fine arts performances and community engagement activities.

“Our programming will be driven by the needs of the Grand Island community,” said Peter Longo, a political science professor and associate vice chancellor for academic and student affairs at UNK. “We will work with our partners there to be strategic in our offerings with an ultimate goal of assuring greater access to educational opportunities for residents of the Grand Island area.”

A partner institution when College Park opened in 1992, UNK offered educational programming there until 2003.

“Many faculty of my generation, for years, taught night classes in Grand Island. We were inspired by students from the Grand Island community,” Longo said. “We are now determined to restore that educational partnership.”

UNK is leasing two classrooms and two offices in College Park that will be used by faculty and staff. This space previously was occupied by Doane University, which ended its partnership with College Park in July.

The three-year contract, which can be extended for two additional three-year periods, also gives UNK access to a large auditorium, meeting room and library/media center within the 55,000-square-foot educational facility.