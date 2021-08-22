University of Nebraska-Lincoln awards 688 degrees in August ceremonies

LINCOLN — The University of Nebraska-Lincoln conferred 688 degrees during commencement exercises Aug. 13 and 14.

All 2020 graduates were invited back to participate in the commencement exercises, and more than 700 did so.

Area students receiving degrees include:

Dalton Wagner of Albion, bachelor of science in animal science; Donald Smalley of Aurora, bachelor of science in business administration; Ely Anderson of Broken Bow, master of science; Rachel Beck of Clarks, master of science; Megan Plumbtree of Fullerton, master of science;

Andrew Bardales of Grand Island, bachelor of science in criminology and criminal justice; Jissell Cruz of Grand Island, bachelor of arts; Madison Enck of Grand Island, bachelor of science in education and human sciences; Kayla Geiger of Grand Island, master of arts for teachers;

Olivia Kalvoda of Grand Island, bachelor of science in education and human sciences with high distinction; Mike Rodriguez of Grand Island, bachelor of arts; Zurisadai Saquiche Dominguez of Grand Island, bachelor of science in criminology and criminal justice with distinction; Collin Toner of Grand Island, bachelor of science in PGA golf management;