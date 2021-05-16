University of Nebraska Medical Center honors public health directors

OMAHA — Nebraska’s public health directors were collectively honored with the Chancellor’s Distinguished Service Award during the University of Nebraska Medical Center commencement May 8 in Omaha.
The directors were recognized for partnering with their communities to engage in providing expert COVID-19 public health guidance since March 2020.
In addition to their everyday duties, they are recognized for working tirelessly to overcome obstacles, identifying key data to create robust dashboards, creating partnerships to establish testing sites, conducting contact tracing, reviewing business and event plans, distributing personal protective equipment and more.
Health directors from central Nebraska honored include:
Chuck Cone, Burwell, Loup Basin Public Health Department; Teresa Anderson, Grand Island, Central District Health Department; and Michele Bever, Hastings, South Heartland District Health Department.