University of Nebraska programs and Nebraska nonprofits eligible for WIN funds

LINCOLN — The University of Nebraska and Nebraska nonprofit organizations may now submit funding ideas to Women Investing in Nebraska for grant awards in 2023. Grants are awarded based on critical needs being addressed, the people the project serves and the impact made on Nebraskans.

Grant seekers must submit an online letter of inquiry by Feb. 15, 2023, at womeninvestinginnebraska.org.

Based on submissions, WIN will invite 12 to 16 grant seekers to provide formal grant proposals. Grant seekers must be a part of the University of Nebraska system or be a Nebraska nonprofit 501©(3) public charity.

“WIN is proud to partner each year with organizations that are tackling important issues that matter to Nebraskans, and we’re pleased to again request ideas for funding as we enter our 12th year of philanthropic service to the state,” saiod WIN Chair Meg Lauerman said.

The amount granted will be based on the total amount of gifts received in 2023 from WIN members. WIN will announce its grant awards in fall of 2023.

For more information and questions, grant seekers may contact WIN at win@nufoundation.org.

WIN awarded a total of $185,100 to two programs for its 2022 grants season. A grant was awarded to the University of Nebraska at Kearney to support its College Readiness for Hispanics Program, and a grant was awarded to the Child Advocacy Center to develop a new medical clinic in York.

About 225 WIN members contributed personally to make the grants possible, and committee members reviewed proposals in a four-step process culminating in a membership vote for the two recipients. WIN’s membership is comprised of women in and outside Nebraska who, through their collective giving, address issues that matter to Nebraskans.

For information on becoming a WIN member, contact WIN Director Morgan Holen at 402-458-1254 or 800-432-3216, or visit womeninvestinginnebraska.org.