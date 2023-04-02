KEARNEY — Future health care professionals from communities across the state will attend the University of Nebraska at Kearney this fall as part of the largest-ever class to enter the Kearney Health Opportunities Program

A total of 56 high school seniors were recently accepted into KHOP, a pipeline program designed to grow the state’s health care workforce by recruiting and educating students from rural Nebraska who are committed to practicing in these areas after professional school. Participants are awarded full-tuition scholarships to attend UNK and guaranteed admission to the University of Nebraska Medical Center if all requirements are met.

“We’re very excited to be welcoming this historic freshman class into the KHOP program,” said Peggy Abels, director of UNK Health Sciences. “It is encouraging to have such a highly talented group of students dedicated to practicing health care in rural Nebraska. We look forward to working with them to help alleviate the workforce shortages in our state.”

Launched in 2010, KHOP addresses an urgent need for health care professionals in rural Nebraska by providing top-notch training for students from these communities. Program participants can study in the fields of dental hygiene, dentistry, medical laboratory science, medicine, nursing, occupational therapy, pharmacy, physical therapy, physician assistant and radiography.

In addition to the full-tuition scholarship, members receive a $2,000 room waiver through the KHOP Learning Community. A requirement for freshmen, the one-year residential learning community gives students a chance to explore various health care careers while receiving support and guidance as they transition to college. KHOP members also meet with health care providers and tour medical facilities in the Kearney area, better preparing them for professional school.

For more information on the program, visit unk.edu/khop, call 308-865-8260 or email abelsp@unk.edu.

Students from Central Nebraska who will start the Kearney Health Opportunities Program this fall include:

ALBION: Harrison Kuta, medicine; and Ashlyn Krohn, physical therapy

CENTRAL CITY: Derek Pfeifer, dentistry; and Dylan Pfeifer, physician assistant

DANNEBROG: Alexys Hurt, radiography

FARWELL: Olivia Koperski, radiography

GIBBON: Skyler Summers, medicineGrand Island – Ayonya Birthi, medicine

GRAND ISLAND: Ben Alberts, medicine; Audrianna Wiseman, medical laboratory science; Owen Bjerke, nursing; Gracie Woods, physician assistant; Jacob Stegman, physical therapy; and Michael Sambula-Monzalvo, dentistry

HASTINGS: Karol Redinger, physician assistant

KEARNEY: Carter Cochran, medicine; Emily Korb, medicine; and Ella Amato, radiography

KENESAW: Madeline Pulver, nursing

MARQUETTE: Jacob Nokelby, medicine

MERNA: Carlee Bartak, pharmacy

SPALDING: Emma Rankin, physician assistant

ST. LIBORY: John Placke, medicine

ST. PAUL: Jenna Jakubowski, nursing; Samuel Kramer, pharmacy; and Paytyn Larsen, radiography