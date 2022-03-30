UNK, Central Community College partnership to pave way for business students

For Michelle Setlik, the partnership between Central Community College and University of Nebraska at Kearney announced Monday could have changed the course of her own life.

Now Setlik’s own students will have an opportunity she didn’t.

Setlik, the associate dean of Business and Entrepreneurship at CCC’s Grand Island and Columbus campuses, said the business pathway program allows students pursuing one of three associates degree at CCC to transfer seamlessly toward a bachelor’s degree at UNK upon graduation.

“I wish this had been an opportunity when I was a student,” Setlik said. When she graduated from high school, Setlik had been accepted into UNK. She was a first-generation college student.

“I didn’t really know how to navigate, my parents didn’t really know how to navigate,” Setlik said. “I ended up coming here to CCC and got my associates degree in business, but there was no clear pathway back to UNK.”

Setlik still obtained her bachelor’s degree.

“But this would have been a great opportunity,” she said.

Students can begin their post-high school diploma studies at CCC, and take a prescribed path to take courses at CCC that will give them not only their associates degree, but a seamless transfer directly into UNK’s bachelor’s degree in business program – whichever business college path they choose.

Students who take advantage of the pathway program complete their first 60 credit hours through CCC, which offers an associate of applied science degree in business administration through its Columbus, Grand Island, Hastings and Kearney locations. There’s also an online option and a night program that combines online and in-person classes, with CCC students meeting one night a week at the Columbus, Grand Island or Hastings campus.

The business pathway between CCC and UNK is the second program launched by the schools as part of the Equity Transfer Initiative, a two-year partnership aimed at increasing transfer and completion rates for Black, Hispanic, adult and first-generation learners. The national initiative is led by the American Association of Community Colleges in collaboration with the American Association of State Colleges and Universities and the Association of Public and Land Grant Universities.

UNK Chancellor Doug Kristensen said the CCC-UNK working together has been successful.

“We view this very much as an ongoing relationship continues to grow and get better,” he said. Part of that relationship, Kristensen said, comes from the schools’ communities themselves.

“These are significant relationships,” Kristensen said. “And the importance of the discussions that we’ve had about workforce development are real … our business educators in central, greater Nebraska are working together. They’re addressing the needs of the business community, particularly the educational needs of the business community.”

Setlik said while there are prescribed classes to move on to UNK under the program, there is still a lot of flexibility.

“If they were already identified as being a business administration student, chances are they’re already well on their pathway. If they’re already a business student, chances are they’re already most of the way there,” she said. “But there might be some additional general elective classes that they would need to take to be able to stay on that path.”

In a news release, Roxann Holliday, CCC dean of business and entrepreneurship, said: “The combined years of experience in industry and academic excellence of CCC’s faculty makes for robust and well-rounded programs for our students.” She said “CCC students have exceptional advocates in our faculty who have a passion to help students succeed in whatever path they choose.”

After graduating from CCC, students take their final 60 credit hours at UNK, which offers a Bachelor of Science degree in business administration. There are five emphasis areas to choose from: accounting, finance, management, marketing and supply chain management.

CCC President Matt Gotschall said the partnership between CCC and UNK could open doors for students, even if they are unsure as to what their educational future looks like.

“It’s great to have this additional pathway for our associate degree students to go on and get their bachelor’s – or masters or even Ph.D.s – in business… and the whole time while working, living and contributing to Central Nebraska. I think that’s just fantastic and really something that we have been growing to develop in this region,” Gotschall said.

Setlik said students can enroll in the 2+2 partnership as soon as this fall.

“I’m most excited to see those first students come into the program and graduate and hear about them going on to UNK and their success stories,” she said. “And in five, six years be able to hear from them as being people working in our community and what an impact this program has made for them. That’s what I want to see. I want to see the impact that we have on our local workforce and in the lives of our students.”

Setlik said she isn’t sure where the 2+2 pathway would have taken her, but she’s glad to have the opportunity to facilitate it for her own students.

“I’m excited to be back here at CCC in the role that I am, and leading the division that I was actually a student of myself. I think (the pathway) is going to change lives.”

Jessica Votipka is the education reporter at the Grand Island Independent. She can be reached at 308-381-5420.

