UNK professor: Putin trying to ‘reshape world order’ with invasion

KEARNEY — Dr. Charles Rowling was up until 3 a.m. Thursday watching Russia’s invasion of Ukraine unfold.

“This is a historic event. This has a chance ... to change the world,” said Rowling, a political science professor at the University of Nebraska at Kearney. Rowling’s background of study is in international relations and U.S. foreign policy.

The effect of Russia’s actions will have a ripple effect on the world, including the U.S. economy, Rowling said.

Vladimir Putin has stated the invasion is based off Ukrainian aggression and acts of genocide by the Ukrainian government, but both are blatantly false, Rowling said.

The Russian president has personal motivations for the attack. One of those reasons is to reestablish a version of the former Soviet Empire.

“Ukraine is symbolically important. It is strategically important,” Rowling said.

As Putin approaches his 70th birthday this year, Rowling believes the Russian president is thinking of his legacy.

“The great czars — I use that term loosely — they are remembered for their expansion of the Soviet Empire,” he explained. “It has been in his crosshairs for the last decade. I think he always intended to do this and needed to lay the groundwork to do it.”

Rowling believes Russia attacked now because Putin was under the assumption that the West is not unified and would not have a strong response to the invasion.

“I think he is trying to reshape the world order,” Rowling said. “Basically what he is trying to do is change all of what was established after World War II.”

A conflict of this nature happening after World War II is “anomalous,” Rowling said.

“We haven’t seen states invade other states very often,” he added. “When it does happen there is usually a strong response.”

President Joe Biden’s and other European leaders’ approach to Russia’s actions have been targeted sanctions against Russian banks and oligarchs. The West could continue to “ratchet up” these sanctions by cutting off Russian exports of oil and gas, one of the biggest assets Russia has to offer.

“Russia doesn’t a have a lot of other things to offer. They have some metals and wheat. Their primary export is oil and gas,” Rowling said. “If the West would cut them off, it would have a massive effect on Russia.”

Another option would be to cut Russia off from the Society for Worldwide Interbank Financial Telecommunication, a system that links all financial institutions throughout the world. If Russia is cut off from SWIFT, they can’t access capital and cannot do business.

Russia has yet to be removed from SWIFT, and sanctions have not been imposed to limit the export of oil and gas at this time. However, the invasion has caused a disruption in the oil and gas industry.

About 50% of the natural gas in Germany comes from Russia. The Nord Stream 2 pipeline was constructed to connect Russia to Germany, and it was built to replace the pipeline exporting natural gas from Ukraine to Germany, which has refused to certify the Nord Stream 2 due to Putin’s actions against Ukraine.

“You don’t have the Nord Stream 2. The pipeline going through Ukraine has been disrupted so you can see what that will do in terms of energy supply,” Rowling said.

About 45 million people live in Ukraine, and millions are fleeing the country.

“They are going to be refugees and spill into Poland and Romania. That is going to destabilize those places as well,” Rowling said.

Western leaders likely are considering that while more severe actions would hurt Russia, it would hurt countries around the world. Prices for natural gas and oil are likely to increase.

“There are a number of things I think will be affected. The most notable is energy. The U.S. is going to feel the effects less than Europe,” Rowling said.

Russia and Ukraine are important providers of wheat, rye and barley, and while there may not be sanctions on these materials, the conflict will limit the exports of those items, Rowling added. Russia produces a high level of platinum, nickel and semi-conductors that are important for industry in the U.S.

“It doesn’t help an already hurting economy. How long that will last is unclear. The sanctions that Biden announced are calibrated. They are designed to try to limit economic impact on Americans. I think he is being smart politically but maybe they aren’t as strong as they should be to send Putin a stronger message,” Rowling said.

Rowling does not see an obvious threat to U.S. national security, but he does wonder if Russia will continue to invade other countries that were once part of the Soviet Empire, such as Moldova or Estonia.

“To what extent do we need to stand up for what is right versus thinking about the economic impacts it will have on us?” Rowling questioned.