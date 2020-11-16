UNK recognizes first-generation students, presents inaugural award to Wood River student

KEARNEY — At the University of Nebraska at Kearney, roughly 40% of undergraduate students are the first in their family to pursue a four-year degree.
These students come from a variety of backgrounds, but they share the same goal. They’re all committed to improving their lives through higher education.
On Nov. 9, the campus community came together to celebrate UNK’s second annual First Gen Day, an event that showcases the success of first-generation faculty, staff and students and highlights the opportunities available at UNK.
First Gen Day coincides with the National First-Generation College Celebration and the Nov. 8 anniversary of the Higher Education Act of 1965, which created a range of initiatives to help low-income, first-generation and underrepresented students obtain college degrees.
As a highlight of the event, Jazmin Matias-Trejo, a student from Wood River, was presented the inaugural Trailblazer Award, which recognizes an outstanding first-generation student.
Matias-Trejo is studying family science and criminal justice at UNK, where she’s a dean’s list student and resident assistant.
The 20-year-old was inspired to attend college by her mother, Vianey, who works as a housekeeper.
“It’s very important to her because she wants me to have a better job than what she’s doing right now,” Matias-Trejo said. “I understand there are better jobs for me to pursue if I have a postsecondary education.”
Matias-Trejo attends UNK on a scholarship from the Susan Thompson Buffett Foundation and she has received academic and social support from the Thompson Scholars Learning Community and Office of Student Diversity and Inclusion.
“My time at UNK has been really great because I’ve been able to find the resources I needed to get where I am today,” she said.
Her own determination played a big part, too.
In summer 2019, Matias-Trejo underwent a pair of surgeries to remove a large tumor from the left side of her brain. She was back on campus just two weeks after the final operation.
Matias-Trejo currently serves as a mentor in the Thompson Scholars program and she was a New Student Enrollment leader last summer. She’s also involved with the annual Nebraska Cultural Unity Conference, Define American student organization, Alpha Omicron Pi sorority and Order of Omega honor society.
After graduating from UNK, she plans to work as a middle or high school counselor, a job that will allow her to help others while serving as a role model for her four younger siblings.
Matias-Trejo offers this advice for other first-generation students: “If you want to do something, go after it and chase it. Nobody else is going to do it for you.”
“I’m blown away and impressed by the initiative and perseverance first-generation students have,” said Aaron Estes, associate director of UNK Academic Advising and Career Development. “As an institution, we need to value their contributions and do everything we can to help them use those qualities to succeed at UNK and in their professional careers.”
Estes chairs a leadership team formed last year to recognize the achievements of first-generation students and provide additional support throughout their academic journeys.
“Our purpose is to ensure UNK is a great place for first-generation students,” he said. “We have faculty and staff on campus who make that job a lot easier because of the amount of time and effort they put into supporting first-generation students, as well.”
Learn more about UNK’s first-gen initiatives and programs at unk.edu/firstgen.
