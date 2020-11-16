UNK recognizes first-generation students, presents inaugural award to Wood River student

Matias-Trejo attends UNK on a scholarship from the Susan Thompson Buffett Foundation and she has received academic and social support from the Thompson Scholars Learning Community and Office of Student Diversity and Inclusion.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“My time at UNK has been really great because I’ve been able to find the resources I needed to get where I am today,” she said.

Her own determination played a big part, too.

In summer 2019, Matias-Trejo underwent a pair of surgeries to remove a large tumor from the left side of her brain. She was back on campus just two weeks after the final operation.

Matias-Trejo currently serves as a mentor in the Thompson Scholars program and she was a New Student Enrollment leader last summer. She’s also involved with the annual Nebraska Cultural Unity Conference, Define American student organization, Alpha Omicron Pi sorority and Order of Omega honor society.

After graduating from UNK, she plans to work as a middle or high school counselor, a job that will allow her to help others while serving as a role model for her four younger siblings.

Matias-Trejo offers this advice for other first-generation students: “If you want to do something, go after it and chase it. Nobody else is going to do it for you.”