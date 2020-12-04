UNK’s English Language Institute provides pathway to higher education

“For international students, it’s difficult to get into a university in the United States unless they have a certain level of English proficiency,” said Lisa Terry, one of five instructors in the English Language Institute. “With ELI, we allow them to come to the university, live on campus and be part of the university community before they have that level of proficiency.”

The program serves a variety of students. Some stay for a semester or two to learn English, but most remain at UNK to pursue a four-year degree.

Students who meet admissions standards can start working on their degrees right away, and those with lower proficiency levels take ELI classes before transitioning to standard courses.

“Over the years, we’ve had all different ages and all different majors,” said Terry, who’s been with the institute since its inception. “We’ve had students who are already doctors and lawyers in their home countries, and we’ve also had students who are 17 and just graduated from high school.

“They’ve all benefited from learning English in the middle of Nebraska, because the spoken communication in this area is very clear, without much accent or dialect.”

