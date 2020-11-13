 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
UNK sorority sending holiday care packages to service members
0 comments

UNK sorority sending holiday care packages to service members

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

KEARNEY — Christmas came early on the University of Nebraska at Kearney campus.

Festive music filled the Nebraskan Student Union Ponderosa Room on Tuesday evening as UNK’s Alpha Omicron Pi sorority hosted an event that spreads holiday cheer to U.S. military members stationed overseas.

In its eighth year, Sisters for Soldiers gives the sorority, as well as campus and community members, an opportunity to thank service members for their sacrifices by sending care packages to the men and women who will spend the holiday season away from their families.

“We really take for granted the opportunity to be home for the holidays with our family and all the good food we get. They don’t get that. They don’t get a day off. They’re still working over the holidays. This is something we can do for the people who do so much for us,” said UNK junior Jessie Daake of Kearney, the sorority’s philanthropy chairwoman.

Alpha Omicron Pi members raised more than $7,700 for this year’s project, plus donated items. On Tuesday evening, they invited the campus and Kearney communities to join them in the Ponderosa Room to prepare the care packages and create holiday cards included in each box.

Sorority member Charlie Griffith, a junior from Omaha, said Sisters for Soldiers is one of her favorite events because it brings people together for a good cause.

“Even though our nation is divided, I think it’s really cool that we can still be united for something like this because we all care about our troops and we want to give back to those who have given so much to us,” Griffith said.

The event also means a lot to freshman Sam Schrage of Shelton and the other members of UNK’s Army ROTC program who arrived in uniform.

“I think this is a great thing they’re doing,” said Schrage, who serves as an aviation operations specialist in the Nebraska Army National Guard. “I haven’t been deployed, but I have been away from home, and it’s hard being away from family. I hope this lifts their spirits.”

The Sisters for Soldiers project created a total of 451 care packages, each containing items such as playing cards, puzzle books, DVDs, toiletries, candy, snack foods and flavored drink mixes. Some will be sent to specific armed forces members and others go to Soldiers’ Angels, a Texas-based nonprofit that will forward the boxes to overseas military bases.

After purchasing supplies and paying shipping costs, Alpha Omicron Pi has about $3,000 remaining that will be donated to the Central Nebraska Veterans’ Home in Kearney.

“Kearney is a really great community and so is UNK,” Daake said. “All the support we received is just amazing. They were so generous. It blew my socks off.”

0 comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

COVID-19 cases on the rise in Central District
Grand Island Local News

COVID-19 cases on the rise in Central District

  • Updated

At a community update Friday morning — broadcast on GITV, the city’s public access channel — Teresa Anderson said there have been 3,468 cases since the pandemic began. Of these cases, there have been 2,371 recoveries and 67 deaths. This week, she said, there have been 181 new cases — 599 in the past 14 days.

‘Mexican citizen by birth, U.S. citizen by choice’: Carlos Barcenas works to bring translation, race talks to Grand Island community
Grand Island Local News

‘Mexican citizen by birth, U.S. citizen by choice’: Carlos Barcenas works to bring translation, race talks to Grand Island community

  • Updated

Since 2013, Carlos Barcenas has served on the Grand Island Public Schools Board of Education. He said that while some of his fellow board members serve by testifying before the Legislature on various educational issues, he is able to use his “assets and gifts” as a bilingual board member to serve the entire Grand Island community, including the Latino population.

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Daily Alerts