UNK sorority sending holiday care packages to service members

“Even though our nation is divided, I think it’s really cool that we can still be united for something like this because we all care about our troops and we want to give back to those who have given so much to us,” Griffith said.

The event also means a lot to freshman Sam Schrage of Shelton and the other members of UNK’s Army ROTC program who arrived in uniform.

“I think this is a great thing they’re doing,” said Schrage, who serves as an aviation operations specialist in the Nebraska Army National Guard. “I haven’t been deployed, but I have been away from home, and it’s hard being away from family. I hope this lifts their spirits.”

The Sisters for Soldiers project created a total of 451 care packages, each containing items such as playing cards, puzzle books, DVDs, toiletries, candy, snack foods and flavored drink mixes. Some will be sent to specific armed forces members and others go to Soldiers’ Angels, a Texas-based nonprofit that will forward the boxes to overseas military bases.

After purchasing supplies and paying shipping costs, Alpha Omicron Pi has about $3,000 remaining that will be donated to the Central Nebraska Veterans’ Home in Kearney.

“Kearney is a really great community and so is UNK,” Daake said. “All the support we received is just amazing. They were so generous. It blew my socks off.”