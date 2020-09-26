UNK students can win big bucks in business contest

KEARNEY — University of Nebraska at Kearney students have a chance to turn their business ideas into cash.
The Center for Entrepreneurship and Rural Development is accepting entries for its Big Idea UNK competition, which offers a $1,000 top prize for the Loper with the best business concept.
This year’s contest is completely online and open only to current UNK students. The annual Big Idea Kearney event, which includes a division for community members, will return in 2021 for its 10th year.
Entries for the UNK competition don’t have to be complete business models, but they should include:
• A description of the product or service
• What need it serves or problem it solves
• Its target audience
• And how it would be made available to customers
To enter, upload a two-minute video of your business pitch to YouTube as an unlisted video, then submit the URL at unk.edu/bigidea. The contest is free, but entries must be received no later than Oct. 21.
The top 10 finalists, as selected by expert judges, will present their ideas from 3 to 5 p.m. Nov. 4 during a virtual event livestreamed on Zoom. An audience vote will determine the winners, who receive $1,000 for first place, $500 for second and $250 for third.
For more information, visit unk.edu/bigidea or call 308-865-8199. Assistance with recording and uploading videos is available by contacting the Center for Entrepreneurship and Rural Development at that number or by visiting the office located in Room 127E in West Center on the UNK campus.
Big Idea UNK is sponsored by the Center for Entrepreneurship and Rural Development, College of Business and Technology and NUtech Ventures.
