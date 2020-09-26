UNK students can win big bucks in business contest

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

KEARNEY — University of Nebraska at Kearney students have a chance to turn their business ideas into cash.

The Center for Entrepreneurship and Rural Development is accepting entries for its Big Idea UNK competition, which offers a $1,000 top prize for the Loper with the best business concept.

This year’s contest is completely online and open only to current UNK students. The annual Big Idea Kearney event, which includes a division for community members, will return in 2021 for its 10th year.

Entries for the UNK competition don’t have to be complete business models, but they should include:

• A description of the product or service

• What need it serves or problem it solves

• Its target audience

• And how it would be made available to customers

To enter, upload a two-minute video of your business pitch to YouTube as an unlisted video, then submit the URL at unk.edu/bigidea. The contest is free, but entries must be received no later than Oct. 21.