UNK students will share cuisine, cultures during annual International Food Festival

KEARNEY — Campus and community members can experience cuisine and cultures from around the globe during an upcoming University of Nebraska at Kearney event.

The 45th annual Scott D. Morris International Food and Cultural Festival is scheduled for 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 13, at UNK’s Health and Sports Center. There is no cost to attend.

Hosted by UNK’s International Student Association, the family-friendly event features food from 10 different countries along with traditional and modern performances, informational booths, games and other fun activities. It’s a way to bring people from different parts of the world together to celebrate diversity and promote cultural awareness.

“The International Food and Cultural Festival gives students a chance to be themselves and express themselves like they would in their home countries while sharing that same joy with people who may not otherwise know about their culture,” said Tariro Chinhamo, a construction management major from Zimbabwe and vice president of the International Student Association.

“I am part of the food festival because I love learning about diverse cultures, and I also like sharing with other people, making them see life from another perspective and breaking down common misconceptions,” Chinhamo added.

Dozens of students participate in the International Food and Cultural Festival, which typically draws about 2,000 guests. This year’s menu includes dishes from China (tomato and egg stir-fry), Colombia (grilled sweet corn cakes), Germany (potato salad and meatballs), India (flattened rice), Japan (Japanese pancakes), Nepal (chicken choila), Oman (beef kebabs), South Korea (bulgogi), Spain (Spanish omelets) and Sudan (falafel). Attendees receive a free cookbook so they can make the recipes at home.

“Participating in the International Food and Cultural Festival has been a tremendous experience. It has given me an amazing opportunity to learn more about the different cuisines and cultures represented here at UNK,” said International Student Association President Jashna Samuel, a biology major from India. “I am very grateful to be part of this committee, working alongside these wonderful people for this phenomenal event.”

The festival is part of International Education Week at UNK, a campuswide celebration of international students and the many benefits of international education and exchange. It’s sponsored by Morris Printing Group of Kearney, UNK LoperNites, the Pepsi Fund and UNK’s Office of International Education.