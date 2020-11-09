UNK substitute teaching course fills ‘huge void’ for area schools

“If they weren’t part of that consortium, students would have to apply for a permit at every school district where they want to substitute,” said Jane Blum, a lecturer and director of field experiences in UNK’s Department of Teacher Education. The application fee is $55 per permit, which is good for three years.

Blum describes the UNK course as “the class that pays for itself” since students typically receive around $100 to $150 a day to substitute teach. Each UNK student is required to substitute teach at least once during the semester, but most are far exceeding that number.

“The students who have full days available, we’re bringing them in as much as possible,” Thomsen said. “We need quite a few subs in the building at once sometimes, so we’ve been using the UNK students quite a bit.”

On-the-job training

Keaton Kleespies, a UNK senior studying 7-12 social science education, is a regular at Amherst Public School. He’s also taught in Axtell and Minden and been contacted by several other schools in the area.

“I could probably sub Monday through Friday if I had everything open,” said Kleespies, who is completing his practicum at Overton Public Schools.