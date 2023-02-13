Police say an 11-year-old Grand Island girl was solicited and enticed by an unknown male using an electronic device.
Grand Island police met with the girl and her mother on Sunday. The offenses occurred between October of 2022 and Feb. 7 of this year.
The case is open.
Jeff Bahr
Reporter
I am the Cops & Courts Reporter for the Grand Island Independent. I welcome news tips!
